Prince William, Kate release job listing for a personal assistant

(LONDON) — Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, are hiring.

The Cambridges are searching for a personal assistant to add to their team, according to a new job listing.

The full-time position is based at Kensington Palace, where William and Kate live with their three young children.

The personal assistant role would provide an up-close look at William and Kate’s lives. The role is responsible for managing the royals’ schedules, arranging meetings, drafting letters and emails and assisting with events and travel, according to the listing.

“Excellent organization and communication skills are essential, as is attention to detail and a willingness to undertake a wide variety of tasks,” the listing reads. “The ability to maintain confidentiality and exercise discretion at all times is essential.”

The job listing does not include a salary for the role.

The personal assistant would join what the listing describes as a “busy team” supporting William and Kate, the future king and queen.

In just the last two days alone, William and Kate have attended a global movie premiere and traveled to Ireland.

The Cambridges walked the red carpet Tuesday night alongside William’s father, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, at the premiere of the latest James Bond movie, No Time to Die.

The next morning, William and Kate traveled to Northern Ireland.

In their first-ever visit to Derry-Londonderry, the royals met with nursing and medical students at a local university and visited a rugby club that is working to bridge divides among people of different religious backgrounds.

