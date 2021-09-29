UPDATE: Britney Spears’ father Jamie suspended as her conservator, hearing to decide on end of conservatorship set for November

Britney Spears is finally free…of her father.

Judge Brenda Penny — whose main role at today’s hearing in L.A. was determining what is in Britney’s best interests — said that the “toxic environment” between Jamie Spears and his daughter required that he be suspended as her conservator, effective immediately.

“I believe suspension is in the best interest of Britney Spears,” said Penny. As per the request of Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart, a CPA named John Zabel has been appointed temporary conservator of Britney’s estate.

Zabel will now take over control of Britney’s finances, until a decision about terminating the conservatorship is made. Jodi Montgomery, who is Britney’s conservator of the person — meaning she’s in charge of her medical decisions — will remain in her position.

Rosengart told ABC as he left the courtroom, “I left it all out on the field and [the judge] did the right thing.” During the hearing, he relied on Britney’s own words from previous hearings, repeating Britney’s belief that Jamie is “abusive, cruel and toxic.”

“Britney Spears, Jamie Spears’ daughter, wants him to be suspended,” Rosengart told the judge. “She will be incredibly distraught if he remains conservator another day. Please hear the plea of my client.”

Rosengart has accused Mr. Spears of “reaping millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate”; Jamie has denied all wrongdoing. In his latest filing, Rosengart said that Mr. Spears had “crossed unfathomable lines,” if recent reports that he’d hired a security firm to monitor his daughter’s communications were, in fact, true.

As for when the 13-year conservatorship will end, a hearing has been scheduled for November 12 to decide on that. Another hearing on December 13 will focus on financial and accounting matters.

