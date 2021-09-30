Thursday, September 30, 2021
“I must break you”: Sylvester Stallone releasing director’s cut of ‘Rocky IV — Rocky vs. Drago’

MGM/Fathom Events

With the troubling state of affairs that is 2021, why not take a peek back at a time when an American hero could even get the Soviet Union to chant “USA! USA!”…onscreen, at least.

To that end, Slyvester Stallone will be releasing a brand-new director’s cut of 1985’s Rocky IV.

Titled Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Drago, the movie celebrates what MGM is calling “the greatest fight in cinematic history” — Stallone’s Rocky Balboa against the seemingly unbreakable Soviet menace, Dolph Lundgren‘s Ivan Drago. 

Promising 40 minutes of never-before-seen footage from the blockbuster that Stallone wrote, directed and, of course, starred in, the film is coming to Fathom Events theaters for one day only — November 11 — before it’s released to digital on demand the following day.

As part of the screenings, Stallone himself will appear in a live Q&A session about the making of the film, and restoring it for release in 2021.

Tickets can be purchased online at FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices today. A complete list of theater locations is available on the Fathom Events website.

