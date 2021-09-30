The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures takes fans behind the scenes of moviemaking process

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

It’s an exciting day for diehard film fans! The long-awaited Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opens to the public Thursday in Los Angeles. Dedicated to the art and process of filmmaking, the museum is run by the organization that puts on the Oscars. And assistant curator Raul Guzman gave ABC Audio a sneak peek at one of the most talked about exhibits, which contains props and costumes from The Wizard of Oz.

“We get to showcase the pair of ruby slippers,” he shares. “We have two dresses of Judy Garland — one was used by her and one was used by the extra in that iconic moment when she enters that magical world of Oz, the lion’s mane, the tin can, and also the witch’s hat.”

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is the first of its kind showcasing props, costumes, and other memorabilia from Orson Welles to Spike Lee to The Wizard of Oz, which Guzman says will give people a thrilling look into the moviemaking process.

“I think our goal is really to be able to showcase the different facets of cinema,” he explains. “Both how it’s made, celebrating different parts of it, the craftsmanship of cinema, but also really highlighting different communities and really how cinema has empowered and really continues to be an incredible art form that really has touched all of us.”

Tickets to visit the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures are on sale now with prices set at $25 for adults, $19 for seniors, and $15 for students. Children are free. Memberships are also available starting at $100 for an individual and comes with complimentary admission, early access, discounts and more. Visit AcademyMuseum.org for more information.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.