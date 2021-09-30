The new ‘Addams Family’ movie hits the road for some spooky fun

Copyright © 2021 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights

The Addams Family 2 opens on Friday, and this time, everyone’s favorite spooky family is taking it on the road.

The sequel to the 2019 CGI-animated comedy finds the clan on a road trip while dealing with teenage angst and young love. It’s a time-honored tradition, and Nick Kroll, who voices Fester, has fond memories of his.

“I don’t know if anyone else can relate to your dad putting his hand into the back seat to grab a knee when he’s heard me do annoying voices for hour number five,” he recalls. “Little did he know that I would figure out a way to monetize those annoying voices into a career…now I grab his leg very, very, very hard.”

It’s a familiar scenario but with a super-weird twist, which is one of the reasons, director Conrad Vernon tells ABC Audio, that The Addams Family has endured for decades.

“There is a relatability to them…they run into the same problems and the same internal conflicts that any family might have. But they handle it…in a really kind of creepy way. And I think people kind of like to be creeped out every once in a while.”

One familiar situation to which people can relate is the difficulty Wednesday Addams — voiced by Chloë Grace Moretz — has relating to her clan. However, Vernon says it gets a twist when viewed through the Addams Family lens.

“You realize that when you’re hanging out with a family and you’re so much like them, you want to separate yourself from that,” he suggests. “And that separation, it can get sticky. And I think that that’s something that, you know, every teenager can relate to. But…Wednesday Addams does it [in a] very interesting and creepy and funny way.

