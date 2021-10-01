All the details of the Super Bowl 56 halftime show

EricVega/iStock

(NEW YORK) — Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will perform together for the first time when they headline the Pepsi Super Bowl 56 Halftime Show on Feb. 13, 2022 in the Los Angeles area.

These superstars have collectively earned 43 Grammys and have created 22 No. 1 Billboard albums.

For the second year in a row, Jay-Z’s Roc Nation is serving as the strategic entertainment advisor of the Super Bowl halftime show.

“On February 13, 2022, at the Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, CA, in the new SoFi Stadium, Dr. Dre, a musical visionary from Compton, Snoop Dogg, an icon from Long Beach and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer in his own right, also from Compton, will take center field for a performance of a lifetime,” Jay-Z said in a statement. “They will be joined by the lyrical genius, Eminem and the timeless Queen, Mary J. Blige. This is the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. This is history in the making.”

Dr. Dre added: “The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career. I’m grateful to Jay-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

Pepsi and the NFL are also supporting education in LA with the launch next fall of Regional School #1, a magnet high school in South Los Angeles. The high school is based on the USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy, founded by Dre and producer Jimmy Iovine.

