Friday, October 1, 2021
Get a new look at Judge Judy’s new show

By staff
Getty Images/Getty Images for Children’s Diabetes Foundation

While her iconic Judge Judy headed into the television sunset in September after 25 years on the air, don’t expect Judge Judith Shiendlin, one of the wealthiest personalities on TV, to retire. 

Instead, she’s pulling back the curtain on her latest venture, IMDb TV’s Judy Justice. The streaming show kicks off November 1, and will air new episodes each weekday. 

As the name suggests, the real-life judge hasn’t lost her edge in the new series, which will look different than her other syndicated smash.

On board for the new show will be some new faces: court stenographer Whitney Kumar, and Sarah Rose, a law clerk and Judge Sheindlin’s granddaughter.

Who won’t be seen, however? Judge Judy‘s bailiff of 25 years, Petri Byrd. Instead, Byrd has been succeeded for reasons unknown by another bailiff, retired Los Angeles probation officer and entrepreneur, Kevin Rasco.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

