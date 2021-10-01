(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Dennis Ashby, 72, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Lawrence Baker, 70, of Axton, Va., passed away at his residence on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Jo-Ann Hundley Barker, 74, of Martinsville, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. A visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at McKee-Stone Chapel. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Ridgeway, Va. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home.

William Ralph Bowles, 78, of Martinsville, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021, at 4 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Wright Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family.

Carter Bross, 85, of Stuart, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Bross family.

Cory Ryan Fitzpatrick, 31, of Martinsville, Va. departed this life on Thursday, September 23, 2021. Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Greater Mt. Parrish Baptist Church cemetery in Penhook, Va. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Hines Funeral Services, Inc.

James E. Hairston, 69, of Bassett passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

Hope Hensley Kirk, 85, of Collinsville, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021. A graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service at the gravesite. McKee-Stone Funeral Home is respectfully serving the family.

Annette Manns, 82, of Meadow Lane, Collinsville, Va. departed from this life on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at her residence. Arrangements will be announced by Hairston Funeral Home.

Goldie Hollandsworth Martin, 95, of Collinsville, died on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at her home. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. in Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. The funeral will be held on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. The burial will be at Pleasant Grove Christian Church Cemetery. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Martin family.

Carolyn Reedy Merson, 80, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Nellie Margaret Gauldin Peters, 79, of Chatmoss Court Ext, Martinsville, died on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Sovah Health of Martinsville. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Mercy Crossing Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Mercy Crossing and other times at the home. Burial will be in the Roselawn Burial Park. Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home and Burial Park are entrusted with arrangements.

Joseph William Plaster, 84 of Collinsville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Blue Ridge Therapy Connection in Stuart, Va. The Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Smith Memorial UMC 2703 Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, Va. Visitation from 12 until 1 p.m. with service starting at 1 p.m. Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Virginia is respectfully serving the Plaster Family.

Shirley Rutherford, 85, of Bassett, Virginia passed away Monday, September 27, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Donald Wayne Vaughan, 79, of Axton, Va., passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Sovah Health Martinsville. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Claude M.”Chubby” Wimbush, 65, of Wirtz, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Friends may stop by the funeral home on Friday, October 1, 2021, from 1 until 5 p.m. to view and sign the register for Claude without the family being present. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 12 until 1 p.m. at the Bassett Funeral Service chapel, where the Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in the Wimbush Family Cemetery. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Wimbush family.