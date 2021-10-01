UVA beats Miami 30-28

High school football: Today Bassett (3-1) plays at Magna Vista (2-2), Martinsville (2-2) is at G.W. Danville, and Patrick County (1-3) is at Tunstall.

College football: UVA (3-2) Beat Miami 30-28 Thursday night. UNC (2-2) hosts Duke at 12 noon on Saturday, and Virginia Tech (3-1) has the week off.

Baseball: The Rocks beat the Nats 10-5 Wednesday. The Nats are 65-94 on the season, 21 games behind the first-place Braves. The Nats have won 4 out of their last 10 games. There are 3 games left in the season. The Red Sox play at Washington Friday night.