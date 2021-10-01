Friday, October 1, 2021
UVA beats Miami 30-28

High school football begins this Friday

High school football: Today Bassett (3-1) plays at Magna Vista (2-2), Martinsville (2-2) is at G.W. Danville, and Patrick County (1-3) is at Tunstall. 

College football: UVA (3-2) Beat Miami 30-28 Thursday night. UNC (2-2) hosts Duke at 12 noon on Saturday, and Virginia Tech (3-1) has the week off. 

Baseball: The Rocks beat the Nats 10-5 Wednesday. The Nats are 65-94 on the season, 21 games behind the first-place Braves. The Nats have won 4 out of their last 10 games. There are 3 games left in the season. The Red Sox play at Washington Friday night.  

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

