Blues, Brews and Stews tonight

Friday, Oct. 1

Stuart Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon.

Community COVID-19 testing from 3-7 p.m. at the Martinsville Armory, 315 Commonwealth Blvd. in Martinsville.

Blues, Brews and Stews is at 6 p.m. at the Gravely-Lester Art Gardens at Piedmont Arts.

Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society First Friday will be from 6-9 p.m. with free entertainment.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Bargain fair, Charity League’s major fundraising rummage sale: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 242 Franklin Street.

Bassett Moose Lodge cruise in BBQ and vendor craft show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bassett Ruritan Club’s apple butter will be ready for pickup at 10 a.m. at the club’s building on Philpott Dam Road.

Eco printing workshop is from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts with instructors Jennifer Reis and Leslie Pearson.

Monday, Oct. 4

Southside Survivor Response Center silent auction fundraiser continues. Call 276-734-0040 for more information.

Tuesday, Oct. 5

Genie Elgin’s Art class at 9 a.m. at Railway Cafe outdoor dining area in Bassett.

The Henry County School Board meets at 6 p.m. in the Summerlin Room.

Thursday, Oct. 7

Henry County School Board meets at 6 p.m. in the Summerlin Room at the Henry County Administration Building.

Latin Ballet of Virginia: Verde is at 7 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. A reception will be held at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 8

Community COVID-19 testing from 3-7 p.m. at the Martinsville Armory.

Rooster Walk Reunion through Sunday at Pop’s Farm with bands and vendors.

Saturday, Oct. 9

There will be a Household Hazardous Waste Day on Oct. 9 at the Bassett Service Center (2285 Fairystone Park Highway) from 9 a.m. until noon. All residents of Henry County and Martinsville may drop items off that day. The event is not open for commercial business use. In addition to the usual items, residents may also drop off up to four boxes of paper for off-site shredding provided by EMI. No documents larger than 8.5” x 11” will be accepted.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Community meeting with Horsepasture District Supervisor Debra Buchanan from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Horsepasture Ruritan Building. Special guests include County Administrator Tim Hall, Lt. Col. Steve Eanes with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, and VDOT Resident Engineer Lisa Hughes.