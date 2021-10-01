Friday, October 1, 2021
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID-19

By staff
(WASHINGTON) — Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said on Friday.

Kavanaugh tested positive during a routine test ahead of an investiture ceremony for Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

He has been vaccinated since January and currently has no symptoms, the court said. His family has also tested negative.

The court said Kavanaugh was informed Thursday evening that he tested positive.

“On Thursday, per the Court’s regular testing protocols, Justice Kavanaugh had a routine Covid test ahead of Justice Barrett’s investiture on Friday. On Thursday evening, Justice Kavanaugh was informed that he had tested positive for Covid-19,” the court’s spokesperson Patricia McCabe said in a press release.

“As a precaution, Justice and Mrs. Kavanaugh will not attend Justice Barrett’s investiture this morning,” McCabe said.

Barrett is scheduled to have an investiture photo op on Friday coming down the steps of the Supreme Court Building with the Chief Justice and her husband.

The news comes three days before the court is scheduled to begin its new term on Monday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

