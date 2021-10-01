Vudu survey lists ‘A Quiet Place’ and ‘The Twilight Zone’ as favorite horror movie and TV series

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ – Paramount Pictures

With Halloween creeping up, the streaming service Vudu polled more than 2,500 fans to see what their favorite scary movies and TV shows are — and the A Quiet Place films and The Twilight Zone series topped the lists.

When it comes to movies, 1978’s Halloween took the second spot, followed by 2017’s It and 1984’s original A Nightmare on Elm Street. 1980’s Friday the 13th round out the top five.

When it comes to television shows, after the original Twilight Zone, which ran from 1959-1963, Vudu users ranked The X-Files as their second-favorite spooky series, followed by Buffy the Vampire Slayer, American Horror Story, and The Walking Dead.

Meanwhile, Fandango’s streaming service has opened up their Horror Store, offering some cheap thrills — literally. Movies like The Purge films, the Resident Evil movies and more at available a discount, and thousands of other titles are free.

Vudu Fan Picks for Top 10 Horror TV Series:

1. The Twilight Zone (1959-1963)

2. The X-Files

3. Buffy the Vampire Slayer

4. American Horror Story

5. The Walking Dead

6. What We Do in the Shadows

7. Hannibal

8. Penny Dreadful

9. Bates Motel

10. Lovecraft Country

Vudu Fan Picks for Top 10 Horror Movie Franchises:

1. A Quiet Place

2. Halloween

3. It

4. A Nightmare on Elm Street

5. Friday the 13th

6. The Conjuring

7. Saw

8. The Purge

9. Child’s Play

10. Scream

