Carvel brews up 3 new ‘Hocus Pocus’ shakes for 31 Nights of Halloween

Carvel/Freeform

(NEW YORK) — Freeform and ice cream shop Carvel conjured up a sweet collaboration to celebrate the 31 Nights of Halloween.

Carvel added three limited-edition shakes, each one inspired by the Sanderson Sisters of Disney’s hit holiday movie “Hocus Pocus,” to get in the spirit for the network’s highly anticipated month-long movie lineup.

Sarah’s Chilling Churro Shake is a blend of crunchy churro pieces and cinnamon-sugar churro ice cream that’s topped with whipped cream and yellow sprinkles.

Winnie’s Glorious Cake Batter Shake is cake batter ice cream that’s blended then topped with whipped cream and orange sprinkles.

Mary’s Divine Cookies and Cream Shake combines classic vanilla soft serve with cookies and cream pieces that’s topped with violet sprinkles.

“Much like enjoying a Carvel ice cream treat, watching Freeform’s ‘31 Nights of Halloween’ and Disney’s ‘Hocus Pocus’ delivers a true sense of nostalgia and traditions,” Delia Wong, Carvel’s director of marketing, said in a statement. “With these shakes inspired by everyone’s favorite witchy sisters, Halloween and ice cream fans alike will have plenty of opportunities to soak up spooky season memories and create new ones.”

The custom treats are served in limited-edition cups with corresponding spoons for $4.79 available through Oct. 31.

This marks Carvel’s third year of partnership with Freeform. New to the festive collab is Ryan Porter’s Candier, which crafted a “Mostly Dead on the Inside” fall-scented candle line to light up the “31 Nights of Halloween.”

