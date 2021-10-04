Monday, October 4, 2021
HomeNewsEntertainmentTyrese and his girlfriend admit they faked breakup to promote her YouTube...
NewsEntertainment

Tyrese and his girlfriend admit they faked breakup to promote her YouTube channel

By staff
0
12
Tyrese Gibson in ‘F9’: Universal

When Tyrese and his girlfriend, Zelie Timothy, announced Wednesday on Instagram that they had broken up, some fans suspected a scam. They were right.

The couple admitted they faked the split to promote her YouTube channel. The Fast & Furious star made the admission in a nine-minute Instagram video, with Timothy laughing behind him.

“It was my idea,” Tyrese confessed. “We just want to apologize. We broke up for a good three-and-a-half minutes. We did it for the ‘Gram.'”

On Wednesday, Tyrese posted a video of Zelie naked, covered with soap suds in a bathtub. The singer/actor commented, “We had so much potential. We really did. I wish you well, ending on a good note is a good thing….. I will forever love you @zelietimothy cheers to you!!”

She reposted the video on her page and responded, “You can’t force a man to respect you. But you can refuse to not be disrespected. I wish the very best for you I hope you figure it out.”

On the same day, Zelie posted a 24-minute video of their recent vacation in Cancun with Tyrese. She commented, “I’m FINALLY back on Youtube with my first ever Baecation Vlog. My baby Tyrese really made this 6 Day Baycay special and I want you guys to join us. Enjoy.”

When Gibson encouraged his followers to view the video, using Bible quotes, a few suggested that the breakup announcement was a publicity stunt to promote Timothy’s YouTube channel.

One person commented, “People who see through the smoke signals won’t hit the link because why TF are u lying and faking it to make it. Just a simple follow my girl would be sufficient enough. It’s the corny lies and acting then using scriptures smh come on u better than this.”﻿﻿

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleFamily seeks justice after body believed to be missing Florida teen Miya Marcano discovered
Next articleGirl killed by power window in parked car: Police
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE