Tyrese and his girlfriend admit they faked breakup to promote her YouTube channel

Tyrese Gibson in ‘F9’: Universal

When Tyrese and his girlfriend, Zelie Timothy, announced Wednesday on Instagram that they had broken up, some fans suspected a scam. They were right.

The couple admitted they faked the split to promote her YouTube channel. The Fast & Furious star made the admission in a nine-minute Instagram video, with Timothy laughing behind him.

“It was my idea,” Tyrese confessed. “We just want to apologize. We broke up for a good three-and-a-half minutes. We did it for the ‘Gram.'”

On Wednesday, Tyrese posted a video of Zelie naked, covered with soap suds in a bathtub. The singer/actor commented, “We had so much potential. We really did. I wish you well, ending on a good note is a good thing….. I will forever love you @zelietimothy cheers to you!!”

She reposted the video on her page and responded, “You can’t force a man to respect you. But you can refuse to not be disrespected. I wish the very best for you I hope you figure it out.”

On the same day, Zelie posted a 24-minute video of their recent vacation in Cancun with Tyrese. She commented, “I’m FINALLY back on Youtube with my first ever Baecation Vlog. My baby Tyrese really made this 6 Day Baycay special and I want you guys to join us. Enjoy.”

When Gibson encouraged his followers to view the video, using Bible quotes, a few suggested that the breakup announcement was a publicity stunt to promote Timothy’s YouTube channel.

One person commented, “People who see through the smoke signals won’t hit the link because why TF are u lying and faking it to make it. Just a simple follow my girl would be sufficient enough. It’s the corny lies and acting then using scriptures smh come on u better than this.”﻿﻿

