‘FBI: Most Wanted’ star Julian McMahon on that season 2 cliffhanger and if he’d star in a ‘Nip/Tuck’ reboot

When CBS’ drama FBI: Most Wanted ended last season, there was a tense situation in the home of Julian McMahon‘s Special Agent Jess LaCroix. His daughter Tali was inside with Jess’ new girlfriend Sarah, both at the mercy of Sarah’s gun-toting ex-husband — and then producers cut away with the sound of gunshots, and left viewers hanging as to who might have been killed.

The season premiere just revealed Jess managed to kill Sarah’s abusive ex in front of Jess’ loved ones.

“Oh, man, what a cliffhanger!” McMahon exclaimed to ABC Audio.

“You know, I was surprised because a lot of the time with these types of shows, they like to kind of end things…by end of season. …And the fact that they gave us the opportunity to create such a kind of dynamic cliffhanger at one that, you know, you can’t stop thinking about until it’s resolved, was just a real kind of cool idea, I thought — as agonizing as it is for a lot of us!”

He explains that this season deals with the “aftermath” of his loved ones witnessing the killing. “We certainly start the season with it not being all hunky dory,” McMahon hints.

His FBI duties aside, ABC Audio wanted to know if in this age of reboots, would McMahon ever return to another popular show in which he starred — Nip/Tuck — if the six-series FX show that ended in 2010 was revisited?

“I loved that character, man!” McMahon enthuses. “I’m not sure I can ever say no to Christian Troy.”

When ABC Audio noted few people ever said no to the womanizing plastic surgeon he played, McMahon said with a laugh, “Yeah! That was the problem!”

FBI: Most Wanted returns tonight at 10 p.m. on CBS.

