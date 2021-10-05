Tuesday, October 5, 2021
‘House of the Dragon’: Check out ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel preview

By staff
HBO has dropped the first real peek at its Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon.

“200 Years before the fall of the throne. A dynasty reigned,” a title card reads, setting the scene for the snippets of sword-and-armor action.

“Gods. Kings. Fire. And blood,” a character says. “Dreams didn’t make us kings. Dragons did.”

Based on George R.R. Martin‘s Fire & Blood book, set hundreds of years before the events of Game of ThronesHouse of the Dragon is a deep dive into the history of GoT‘s House Targaryen, ancestors of Game of Thrones‘ tragic heroine, Daenerys Targaryen, who was played by Emilia Clarke.

House of the Dragon stars Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, aka the Sea Snake, former Doctor Who and The Crown star Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, and Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

The series also stars Paddy ConsidineFabien FrankelEve Best and Sonoya Mizuno.

House of the Dragon debuts on HBO Max in 2022.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

