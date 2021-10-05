‘Squid Game’ pop-up store leads to massive street brawl in Paris

Netflix/Youngkyu Park

With Netflix’s Korean import series Squid Game burning up the streaming service, some fans took the “Hunger Games meets Saw” series a little too seriously, ending up in a massive brawl on the streets of Paris on Sunday.

Videos surfaced of the fans going, well, Squid Game with each other when they realized they weren’t getting into a pop-up, interactive version of the show — despite waiting in a 700-foot-long line for hours.

The Daily Mail posted video of the melee, which left some fans fleeing for cover, and others swinging at each other with their fists and whatever else was handy.

Squid Game shows poverty-stricken characters competing in a sinister series of kids’ games, all vying for a huge prize — or, failing that, a bullet in the head.

In real-life, the Parisian pop-up had hopefuls competing in games like those seen in the show — like trying to perfectly trace simple shapes — minus the firing squad if they fail.

The show has also spawned countless copycats from fans on TikTok as well.

