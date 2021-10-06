Jamie Lee Curtis decries plastic surgery, calls social media “cancer”

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

“Once you mess with your face, you can’t get it back.”

That’s a message from 62-year-old Halloween Kills star and producer Jamie Lee Curtis, in a new Fast Company article about her longevity and how she’s entering the busiest years of her career in her sixth decade on the planet.

Curtis was asked about why she’s been critical of plastic surgery in the past, which is becoming not only common in Hollywood, but in younger and younger people, thanks to social media.

“I tried plastic surgery and it didn’t work,” Curtis notes, speaking of getting fillers and liposuction years ago.

“It got me addicted to Vicodin. I’m 22 years sober now,” she says.

“The current trend of fillers and procedures, and this obsession with filtering, and the things that we do to adjust our appearance on Zoom are wiping out generations of beauty,” Curtis explains.

While she’s active on Instagram, Curtis says she keeps it at arm’s length, noting, “I use social media to sell things and amplify things I care about. Period. The rest is cancer.”

While Curtis admits she’s “by nature a super-friendly person,” she adds, “I also have a very clear boundary of what is appropriate and inappropriate for me to share.”

With Facebook testifying before Congress this week about the impact social media has on young people, Curtis’ thoughts from the interview last month seem eerily prescient.

“It’s like giving a chainsaw to a toddler. We just don’t know the longitudinal effect, mentally, spiritually, and physically, on a generation of young people who are in agony because of social media, because of the comparisons to others,” Curtis insists. “All of us who are old enough know that it’s all a lie. It’s a real danger to young people.”

Halloween Kills opens October 15.

