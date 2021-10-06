Larenz Tate promoted to series regular on ‘Power Book II’; Blair Underwood to return to ‘L.A. Law’ sequel

Courtesy of Starz

Power fans are going to see a lot more of Larenz Tate on Power Book II: Ghost.

Starz announced on Wednesday that Tate has been upped to a series regular role for the second season of the Power spinoff. As you may recall, Tate, who was part of Power‘s original cast and recurred on season one of Power Book II, plays embattled New York City Councilman Rashad Tate. He joins previously announced cast Michael Rainey Jr., Mary J. Blige, Cliff “Method Man” Smith and Woody McClain, among others. Season two of Power Book II: Ghost premieres November 21 on Starz.

In other news, Blair Underwood in set to reprise his role as attorney Jonathan Rollins in a forthcoming L.A. Law sequel. According to The Hollywood Reporter, ABC has put in a pilot order for a follow-up to Steven Bochco‘s original courtroom drama that aired from 1986 to 1994. The sequel will find the law firm of McKenzie Brackman now transitioning to a litigation firm specializing in only the most high-profile, boundary-pushing and incendiary cases. No longer idealistic, Underwood’s Rollins is said to be “more conservative as he clashes with millennial JJ Freeman to decide the best path forward for the firm.” Additional casting and details have not yet been revealed.

Finally, TV One has announced production on its original movie Stalker is currently underway in Atlanta. The new thriller, starring Meta Golding, Christian Keyes, and Tationna Bosier, follows Golding as Hollywood actress Tanya Moore, a woman suddenly tormented by a stalker. Boiser plays her estranged younger sister, Shelly, and Keys takes on the role of Tanya’s high school boyfriend, Damon. TV One teases that the film will have an “unexpected plot twist.” Stalker is set to premiere in March 2022.

