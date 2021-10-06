Netflix ready to sleigh with huge holiday line-up

“A Boy Called Christmas” – Netflix

It’s not even Halloween yet, but Netflix is planting its flag for the holiday season, by announcing its 2021 slate, which includes 11 new holiday movies, six Christmas-themed series, and more — 28 new titles in all.

Here’s the full schedule of sleigh-time festivities from the streaming service:

November 1 — The Claus Family

November 5 — Love Hard

November 7 — Father Christmas Is Back

November 17 — Christmas Flow

November 18 — The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star

November 23 — Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast

November 24 — Blown Away Christmas

A Boy Called Christmas

Robin Robin

November 26 — A Castle for Christmas

School of Chocolate

November 28 — Elves

November 30 — Charlie’s Colorfoms City: Snowy Stories

Coming in December:

December 2 — Single All The Way

December 3 — The Great British Baking Show: Holidays — Season 4

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

December 6 — David and the Elves

December 14 — Starbeam: Beaming in the New Year

December 16 — A California Christmas: City Lights

December 22 — A Grumpy Christmas

December 24 — 1000 Miles from Christmas

Also coming in December, dates TBA:

A Naija Christmas

How to Ruin Christmas: Season 2

