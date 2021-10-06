Radial to fill 1,000 jobs in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Radial, a bpost group company, the leader in ecommerce solutions, today announced its plan to bring on approximately 1,000 entry-level fulfillment center workers in Martinsville, Virginia, to support increased ecommerce demand this holiday season. Seasonal associates will be at the forefront of ecommerce, leveraging cutting-edge technology to process online orders – including picking, sorting, packing and shipping – all in a safe, fun team environment.

Recent consumer research conducted by Radial reveals that 65% of shoppers plan to either increase or spend the same on online purchases during the holidays this year compared to 2020. With 25 fulfillment centers and a global fulfillment and transportation network, Radial is experienced at helping brands successfully navigate the busy peak season while keeping worker safety at the forefront. At the fulfillment centers in Martinsville, Virginia, seasonal workers will have the chance to work with some of the world’s favorite brands including New York & Company, Cole Haan, Decor Steals and more. Workers will source orders and send them to their final destinations using Radial’s technology, fulfillment, and transportation solutions.

“Peak is a crucial time for our clients; year-over-year, the demands on ecommerce increase, making the jobs we are looking to fill absolutely essential,” said Sabrina Wnorowski, Vice President Human Resources, Radial. “We pride ourselves on the fun and engaging culture we create at each site and our people truly are the greatest assets at Radial. We are pleased to be able to open so many positions for seasonal employment in the community and look forward to having local talent join our team during such an exciting time of year.”

This year Radial is focused on associate care—from continued COVID health and safety practices, to training and onboarding improvements with added health and safety-conscious ergonomic tools, to full-time conversion opportunities—the company’s goal is to make the associate experience a great one. As the company continues to expand its fulfillment network to scale and match industry needs, Radial is committed to growing the workforce and being a top place to work for all associates.

With the focus on associate experience, Radial has implemented new technologies that enhance the way teams work across the network, including:

Health & safety-conscious ergonomic tools : Radial has implemented lighter carts and robotic assistants (Autonomous Mobile Robots) to collaborate and work alongside employees in fulfillment centers, to take away the burdens of moving products manually throughout the day.

: Radial has implemented lighter carts and robotic assistants (Autonomous Mobile Robots) to collaborate and work alongside employees in fulfillment centers, to take away the burdens of moving products manually throughout the day. Industry-leading, multi-language technology : tools developed exclusively within Radial that support multi-language interfaces and provide intuitive, tailored language support, enabling anyone from any background to join the Radial team and be successful. These tools will now support English, Spanish, French and Swahili speaking associates.

: tools developed exclusively within Radial that support multi-language interfaces and provide intuitive, tailored language support, enabling anyone from any background to join the Radial team and be successful. These tools will now support English, Spanish, French and Swahili speaking associates. Enhanced fulfillment software applications: to improve efficiencies, simplify tasks, and reduce steps.

Seasonal workers at the Martinsville, Virginia locations will be eligible for competitive hourly wages and opportunities for overtime. These seasonal roles are a great opportunity to kickstart a career with Radial. For individuals seeking long-term employment, Radial plans to offer significant opportunities to convert into full-time positions this year.

The location addresses of Radial’s fulfillment centers are:

229/307 Hollie Drive, Martinsville, VA 24112

3379 Joseph Martin Highway, Martinsville, VA 24112

3375 Joseph Martin Highway, Martinsville, VA 24112

To learn more about the seasonal job openings in Martinsville, Virginia, visit Radial’s career page.

Hiring Event

Adecco, part of the world’s leading talent advisory and solutions company, is hosting two hiring events in Martinsville to help fill Radial’s fulfillment center roles. Adecco career experts will be available to assist with the application process and answer questions. In accordance with local and CDC guidelines, health and safety measures will be observed throughout the events. Candidates at any experience level are encouraged to apply. Details for the job fairs are as follows: