2 new deaths due to COVID recorded in Franklin County

Worldwide there have been 235.9 million COVID-19 cases and 4.8 million deaths. In the U.S. there have been 43.9 million cases and 705,326 deaths.

In Virginia there have been 882,437 cases, an increase of 3,919 resulting in 12,955 deaths, up 44 from Tuesday.

There have been two new deaths due to COVID-19 in the district since Tuesday, both from Franklin County.

Henry County leads the West Piedmont Health District in deaths due to COVID-19 with 143, followed by Franklin County 96, Martinsville 86, and Patrick County 52.

Henry County has had 422 hospitalizations, followed by Franklin County 238, Martinsville 183, and Patrick County 130.

Henry County has 39 new cases and is at 6,066. Franklin County has had 30 new cases with 5,674 total. Patrick County has seen 16 new cases and has had 1,918 total.

The region has had 85 new cases, is at 15,593 total cases and 2 new deaths at 377 total.

In the state, 61% of the population is fully vaccinated. Martinsville is at 50%, Henry and Franklin counties 43%, and Patrick County 36%.