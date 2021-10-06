Texas high school shooting: 4 hurt, 18-year-old suspect in custody

iStock/ChiccoDodiFC

(ARLINGTON, Texas) — Four people were hurt in a shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The suspect, an 18-year-old student, fled the scene and was taken into custody hours later, authorities said.

Two of the victims suffered gunshot wounds, police said. Three victims were students and one was an older person who may have been a teacher, police said.

Three of the four victims were hospitalized: a 15-year-old boy in critical condition, a 25-year-old man in good condition and a teenage girl in good condition, police said.

Police identified the suspect as 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins. After announcing a search for him, police said he was taken into custody and charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault with a gun. The teen suspect communicated with his attorney before turning himself in, police said.

Police said this was not a random act of violence and that the suspect allegedly got into a fight before drawing a weapon.

A teacher told ABC News he heard the shooting and barricaded in a classroom with his students.

The “all clear” was given at the school following a lockdown. Students are being escorted to another building to be reunited with their families, the Mansfield Independent School District said.

ATF officials are at the scene in Arlington, located between Fort Worth and Dallas.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

