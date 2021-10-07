Kieran Culkin reflects on watching brother Macaulay get harassed by fans when they were younger

Culkin (left) and “Succession” cast — David Livingston/Getty Images

Being the brother of an uber famous celebrity has its perks. However, it also gives insight to some of the not so fun parts, which Kieran Culkin is opening up about.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Wednesday, the Succession star recalled the unfortunate incidents his brother, Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin, would experience when they were young child stars.

“He would get harassed on the street,” Kieran said. “One time, a woman pulled off his hat and looked at him and said, ‘Yeah, it’s him! You’re not that cute.’ And then handed the hat back and walked away.”

Kieran also shared a story of his own about a fan who apparently wouldn’t accept that he was not Macaulay.

“When I was doing one of the Father of the Bride movies, this woman ran up to me and said, ‘Are you Macluckly Macluckly?’ And I went, ‘No.’ She goes, ‘Can I get a picture?’ I said, ‘I’m not him.’ And in my mind, I’m thinking, ‘Nobody’s that.’ “

Fast forward three decades. Thanks to landing HBO’s Succession, Kieran has finally found the role that solidified his desire to be an actor.

“I’m trying to remember the exact moment it hit me,” he said. I think it was at the end of the first season. I remember coming home and thinking, ‘This is what I want to do with my life. I think I want to be an actor.’ I was, like, 36. I’d already been doing it for 30 years.”

