Life imitating art at New York City’s most famous firehouse, thanks to ‘Ghostbusters’ fans

Photo: Courtesy The Buffalo Ghostbusters

You might not recognize the name of Hook & Ladder Company 8 in New York City, but it’s a pretty safe bet you would if you saw it: The real-life firehouse in Lower Manhattan was the Ghostbusters’ headquarters.

And it will look even more authentic if you happen to pass by this week, as the firehouse is proudly emblazoned with the iconic “No Ghosts” symbol that adorned the building in the 1984 classic.

The New York City firefighters stationed at the location have always embraced its spooky past: They have ghost patches and other assorted swag to celebrate their HQ’s famous film history, but with New York Comic Con coming to town this weekend, FDNY Ladder 8 got into the — well, sprit, by hanging the replica of the original sign from the film on the building’s exterior.

The sign was actually purchased via a GoFundMe started by The Buffalo Ghostbusters, one of hundreds of costuming fan groups dedicated to the comedy. They decided to pass the hat, albeit virtually, when they learned the firehouse’s sign, as seen in Ghostbusters 2, had been damaged in the years since the 1989 sequel.

The group managed to raise $8,000 — eight times their original goal — which was enough to have a brand-new, three-dimensional sign made.

While the firehouse only displays the logo on special occasions, they might as well leave it out for a while: Ghostbusters: Afterlife debuts in theaters November 19.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.