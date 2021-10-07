Update: Ray J is optimistic about his recovery from pneumonia — “I will be back up and running soon”

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Ray J continues his recovery from pneumonia in a Miami hospital, and the rapper/actor wants his fans to know that his prognosis is positive.

“I appreciate all the love and support from everybody,” he says in a message that his manager, David Weintraub, shared with People. “Thank you for keeping me in your prayers, and I will be back up and running soon.”

Weintraub adds that the illness is “not the contagious kind,” and that Ray does not have COVID-19, despite initially being placed in the hospital’s COVID unit. “[The doctors] wanted to keep him there a couple extra days to watch him,” he says. “They gave him multiple COVID tests, and he tested negative for all of them.”

The manager says the illness is a result of the 40-year-old entertainer being a workaholic — shooting Love & Hip Hop, developing and promoting products through his Raycon brand, and producing new music.

As previously reported, shortly after announcing that he was taken to the hospital, Ray J filed to divorce his wife of five years, Princess Love.

The “Wait a Minute” singer filed the new paperwork on Wednesday, citing irreconcilable differences as cause for their separation, according to E! News.

Ray J is seeking joint custody of his and Love’s two children — Melody, 3, and Epik, 1.

Cracks in their relationship started to show last November when the model accused her husband of leaving her “stranded” in Las Vegas and threatened to divorce him.

This latest filing marks the third time that the pair have tried to separate. Their first separation was in May 2020, but the couple patched things up that July and Love asked the court to dismiss her request. Four months later, Ray J was the one to file for divorce.

