Friday, October 8, 2021
2 dead in shooting at senior living facility in Maryland, suspect in custody: Police

By staff
(CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md.) — Two people are dead following a shooting at a senior living facility in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Friday morning, police said.

The victims were employees of the National Church Residences – Gateway Village, according to the facility. The suspect has been taken into custody without incident, Prince George’s County police said.

The scene has been secured, police said, adding that there’s no ongoing threat to community.

“We heard a ‘pow’ … I looked and I saw his hand go up and he shot twice. And I just ran,” one woman told ABC Washington, D.C., affiliate WJLA. “I’m nervous now ’cause my mother-in-law is still in the building on lockdown.”

One victim was found in a corridor and the other was recovered in an office, police said.

“We are extremely heartbroken,” National Church Residences said in a statement. “We are proud of the heroic and swift actions of our staff to ensure that our residents were protected and kept safe. Our hearts go out to the families of our two team members who lost their lives.”

The suspect and victims have not been identified.

As of Thursday night, Prince George’s County surpassed 100 homicides for the year.

