Gonzo, Miss Piggy and Yvette Nicole Brown want to help you face your fears in ‘﻿Muppets Haunted Mansion’

With Halloween fast approaching, Disney+ has a spooky new offering perfect for family fun night. The new mini-movie Muppets Haunted Mansion is out now and it combines the Muppets, Disneyland, and Halloween all into one.

Gonzo tells ABC Audio that the message of Muppets Haunted Mansion is not being afraid to face your fears.

“I think facing your fears is a way to sort of set yourself free in life. I want everybody to face their fears,” Gonzo remarked. “Why not just have some fun? You never know what can happen.”

The Muppet also provided a great mantra that anyone can recite when feeling a bit overwhelmed, which is “Don’t turn away. Don’t be afraid. Face them!”

Miss Piggy shared a few tips of her own, which all revolved around why you should carry a photo of her around at all times.

“If you get a little nervous, a little anxious, you’re scared… You have a picture of me! You can look at it and you can think, ‘Oh, I have Miss Piggy with me. She will help me through this!,'” the prima-donna declared.

Yvette Nicole Brown says facing her own fears of starring alongside such a famous crew led to her having the time of her life.

“It lived up to every expectation, and working with Pepe and Gonzo was every dream come true,” the actress raved. “Everyone that works at Muppet Studios is joyful, kind, professional — a little naughty in the best way. So when you’re on set, you literally are having the best experience!”

Added Gonzo, “We had a great time with you, too!”

Muppets Haunted Mansion is streaming now on Disney+.

