Netflix greenlights ‘That ’70s Show’ spinoff ‘That ’90s Show’

Netflix

Netflix is prepping a spin-off of the hit Fox series That ’70s Show with a Gen-X twist, ABC Audio has confirmed.

That ’90s Show already has snagged ’70s vets Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, who played, respectively, Kitty and Red Forman, the parents of Topher Grace‘s Eric, for a show that will follow them into the ’90s as they tend to their visiting granddaughter.

The streaming giant notes, “It’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock ’n roll never dies, it just changes clothes.”

Original series creators Bonnie and Terry Turner are returning for the new show, and the thought is that some other familiar faces from the original series could appear.

That 70s Show, which also starred Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Wilmer Valderrama, ran for eight seasons for Fox, wrapping up in 2006. Its 2002 spin-off That 80s Show lasted only one season.

Recently, Rupp appeared in Disney+’s WandaVision, and Smith will be seen in the Hulu series The Drop Out, about the Elizabeth Holmes Theranos scandal.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.