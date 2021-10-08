COVID-19 testing this afternoon

Friday, Oct. 8

Stuart Farmers Market is open from 8 am to noon.

Red Cross blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. at Stone Memorial Christian Church and from 1-6 p.m. at the Blackberry Baptist Church.

Community COVID-19 testing from 3-7 p.m. at the Martinsville Armory.

Rooster Walk Reunion through Sunday at Pop’s Farm with bands and vendors.

Saturday, Oct. 9

All you can eat breakfast at Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road from 6-10 a.m.

Martinsville Farmers Market is open from 7 a.m. to noon.

Figsboro Ruritan Club Brunsville Stew from 7-11 a.m. or until sold out. $8 per quart.

There will be a Household Hazardous Waste Day on Oct. 9 at the Bassett Service Center (2285 Fairystone Park Highway) from 9 a.m. until noon. All residents of Henry County and Martinsville may drop items off that day. The event is not open for commercial business use. In addition to the usual items, residents may also drop off up to four boxes of paper for off-site shredding provided by EMI. No documents larger than 8.5” x 11”will be accepted.

Free clothing and toys for babies and kids and household items from 10 a.m. to noon.

Painting prodigies 10 a.m. to noon at Piedmont Arts.

Sunday, Oct. 10

Rooster Walk Reunion at Pop’s Farm in Axton.

Monday, Oct. 11

In observance of Columbus/Indigenous Peoples Day, the City Municipal Building and

administrative offices along with Constitutional offices will be closed Monday, October

11, 2021. Employees in essential operational positions (Police, Fire, EMS, water/sewer plant operations) will continue on their normal schedule. There will be no bulk or brush pick-up on Monday, October 11th.

Martinsville School Board meeting at 6 p.m., City Council Chambers.

Drip painting calls from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. at the Jack Dalton IDEA Center

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Red Cross Blood Drive 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rotary Field, 150 Woodland Drive, Stuart.

Chix with Stix from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts.

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Free community meal from 5-6 p.m. at the Smith Memorial United Methodist Church at the corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Community meeting with Horsepasture District Supervisor Debra Buchanan from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Horsepasture Ruritan Building. Special guests include County Administrator Tim Hall, Lt. Col. Steve Eanes with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and VDOT Resident Engineer Lisa Hughes.

Saturday, Oct. 23

The 24th Annual Great Goblin Gallop 5K will take place at Druid Hills in Martinsville. Race day registration is from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. and the race begins at 10 a.m.