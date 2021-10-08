Surprise! Nicki Minaj joins Real Housewives of Potomac reunion

Paras Griffin/WireImage

(NOTE LANGUAGE) When the Real Housewives of Potomac taped their season six reunion special on Thursday, a superstar housewife from New York City was a surprise guest: Nicki Minaj!

In May, Pink Barbie had requested to host the show. and executive producer/host Andy Cohen responded at the time, “I want to see this.”

“GUESS WHO B***S?!!!!! #Andiconda #RHOP REUNION COMING SOON ON @BRAVOTV @bravoandy #Moment4Life yall better binge watch this season chile,” Nicki captioned three Instagram photos of her on the set with Cohen.

Andy commented, “It’s the Reunion I could never get away with! At the end of ours, tonight @nickiminaj surprised the #RHOP and did her own thing! #AndyConda.”

RHOP cast members were thrilled to see the “Motorsport’ rapper in da house.”Yesssssss!!!!!” Gizelle Bryant wrote, while Karen Huger added “All right now” and Robyn Dixon shared a series of emojis. Wendy Osefo commented, “Yessssss Queen.”

Nicki Minaj just celebrated the first birthday of her baby boy she calls Papa Bear with a huge party, and she was amazed by the gifts from her mentor, Lil Wayne, as well as presents from Diddy.

Last week, Wayne celebrated his 39th birthday in Miami, and surprisingly, Nicki wasn’t invited. Young Money Entertainment president Mack Maine quickly apologized for what he said was an oversight.

Minaj is also excited about her hew collabo with former Little Mix member, Jesy Nelson. She is featured on Nelson’s debut solo single, “Boyz,” which dropped Friday and includes a sample of Diddy’s “Bad Boy 4 Life.”

