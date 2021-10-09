Saturday, October 9, 2021
Sports

Jets and Falcons to face-off in NFL return to England

By staff
by_nicholas/iStock

(LONDON) — After a two-year pandemic break, football is returning to London this weekend as the NFL ventures over for the first of two regular season matchups. The New York Jets will face the Atlanta Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Atlanta coach Arthur Smith commented on trip options this week, saying in past these games have been treated “like a Bowl Week,” and teams would stay the entire week. Smith, however, decided to keep his Falcons stateside all week for practice before traveling to the U.K.

Both teams are currently 1-3. The game kicks off at 9:30am ET.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

