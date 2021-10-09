Saturday, October 9, 2021
(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Calbert L. Burnett, 75, of Meadowood Trail, Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Atrium Health-Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, Winston Salem, N.C. Arrangements will be announced by Hairston Funeral Home.

Larry Elroy Haley, 65, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Dorothy Barrett Maxwell, 103, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va., is serving the Maxwell family. 

Annie Mitchell, 96, of Greensboro, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Clinton David O’Dell, 85, of Bassett, passed away on Monday. October 4, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the O’Dell family.

Juanita Arnold Ross, 75, of Bassett, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021, at her home. The family will receive friends Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where the funeral will follow at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in the Carver Memorial Gardens. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Ross family.

Ronald “Gene” Stanley, 82, of Ridgeway, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021, at his home. On Saturday, October 9, 2021, there will be a Celebration of Life service at 1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Martinsville. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family.

