3 new deaths due to COVID recorded in district

Worldwide there have been 237.4 million COVID-19 cases and 4.8 million deaths. In the U.S. there have been 44.3 million cases and 712,909 deaths.

In Virginia there have been 888,159 cases, an increase of 2,836 resulting in 44 new deaths and a total of 13,075.

There have been two new deaths in Patrick County and one in Henry County due to COVID-19 in the district.

Henry County leads the West Piedmont Health District in deaths due to COVID-19 with 144, followed by Franklin County 96, Martinsville 86, and Patrick County 55.

Henry County has had 423 hospitalizations, followed by Franklin County 238, Martinsville 183, and Patrick County 131.

Henry County has 27 new cases and is at 6,129. Franklin County has 18 new cases with 5,724 total. Martinsville has 12 new cases with 1,955 total. Patrick County has 5 new cases and 1,937 total.

The region has had 15,745 total cases and 381 deaths.

In the state, 61% of the population is fully vaccinated. Martinsville is at 50%, Henry and Franklin counties 43%, and Patrick County 36%.