Obituaries

Calbert L. Burnett, 75, of Meadowood Trail, Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Atrium Health-Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, Winston Salem, N.C. Arrangements will be announced by Hairston Funeral Home.

Robert Capel 84, of Yvonne Rd., Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at his residence. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Carver Memorial Gardens, Martinsville, Va. A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Hairston Funeral Home between the hours of 1 until 5 p.m.

Esther L. Clark 90, of Collinsville passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

Lynda Lee Russell Dignan, 73, of Fieldale, Va. passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Dignan family.

Nancy Bocock Epling, 88, of Martinsville, Va. passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021. A visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at McKee-Stone Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Mt. View Cemetery. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.

Mabel L. Gibens 80, of Martinsville passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

Patsy Greer, 71, of Ridgeway, Virginia passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Larry Elroy Haley, 65, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Jennifer Michelle Massey, 49, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Melvin Cornwell Menefee, 63, of Martinsville, passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Sovah Health Martinsville. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Posie Mitchell, 74 of Martinsville, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at the SOVAH Hospital of Danville. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Clinton David O’Dell, 85, of Bassett, passed away on Monday. October 4, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the O’Dell family.

Barbara Tuggle, 74, of Ridgeway, passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Aven Lee Watson, 74, of Bassett, passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

Paul Frederick Wilshire, 96, of Dunn, N.C. passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at his residence. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Roselawn Burial Park. Visitation will be held from 1 until 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Wilshire family.