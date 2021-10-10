UVA pulls it out in the end!

High school football: Bassett (5-1), shutout Patrick County (2-4) 67-0. Halifax County beat Magna Vista (2-4), 45-26, and Martinsville (3-3) won at Chatham 29-20. This Friday Tunstall plays at Bassett and Magna Vista is at Martinsville. Patrick County has the week off.

College football: UVA (5-2) defeated Louisville 34-33. Florida State beat UNC (3-3) 35-25, and #14 Notre Dame beat Virginia Tech (3-2) 32-29. This Saturday Duke plays at UVA at 12:30 p.m. That game can be heard on WHEE-AM1370 or on our listener line at 631-359-9074. Pittsburgh is at Virginia Tech and Miami is at UNC at 3:30 p.m.