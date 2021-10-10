Rooster Walk concludes today

Sunday, Oct. 10

Rooster Walk Reunion at Pop’s Farm in Axton.

Monday, Oct. 11

In observance of Columbus/Indigenous Peoples Day, the City Municipal Building and

administrative offices along with Constitutional offices will be closed Monday, October

11, 2021. Employees in essential operational positions (Police, Fire, EMS, water/sewer plant operations) will continue on their normal schedule. There will be no bulk or brush pick-up on Monday, October 11th.

All Henry County and Public Service Authority offices will be closed on October 11. Convenience Centers will still be open to the public.

Martinsville School Board meeting at 6 p.m., City Council Chambers.

Drip painting calls from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. at the Jack Dalton IDEA Center

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Red Cross Blood Drive 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rotary Field, 150 Woodland Drive, Stuart.

Chix with Stix from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts.

Candidates forum at 7 p.m. at Morning Star Holy Church, 2839 Stoney Mountain Road.

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Free community meal from 5-6 p.m. at the Smith Memorial United Methodist Church at the corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals.

Thursday, Oct. 14

Patriot Players “Little Shop of Horrors, 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 p.m. on Saturday. $15.

Friday, Oct. 15

Community COVID-19 testing from 3-7 p.m. at the Martinsville Armory.

Dragon Festival 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of Natural History.

Friends of library book sale from 1-5 p.m. in the Martinsville Branch Library basement.

Patriot Players “Little Shop of Horrors, 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. on Saturday. $15.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Community meeting with Horsepasture District Supervisor Debra Buchanan from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Horsepasture Ruritan Building. Special guests include County Administrator Tim Hall, Lt. Col. Steve Eanes with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and VDOT Resident Engineer Lisa Hughes.

Saturday, Oct. 23

The 24th Annual Great Goblin Gallop 5K will take place at Druid Hills in Martinsville. Race day registration is from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. and the race begins at 10 a.m.

Thursday, Nov. 4

Martinsville City Council meets for a regular meeting in council chambers.