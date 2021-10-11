Monday, October 11, 2021
‘NCIS: Hawai’i’and ‘FBI: International’ receive full-season orders

CBS

CBS has given full-season orders to two of its brand-new spin-offs: NCIS: Hawai’i and FBI: International

The first, part of the long-running NCIS franchise, stars Vanessa Lachey as the first female special agent in charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor; the latter is the third FBI series following Dick Wolf‘s 2018 original FBI, and its hit 2020 spin-off FBI: Most Wanted

FBI: International launched last month as part of a massive crossover event with the other two programs, which exist in the same universe and the casts of which routinely come together to tackle the same case. 

Julian McMahon, who stars as the team leader on FBI: Most Wanted, loved passing the torch. He says he can’t get enough of the crossover events. “Oh, I love it, absolutely love it. What a gift!” he expressed to ABC Audio. 

“First of all, it’s just great to be able to hang with those guys and work together,” McMahon says. “I call it playing because we get to kind of create these characters, and do scenes together and whatever else there is. And that’s always fun. But also just to kind of create this kind of a three part, almost two hour long kind of journey is really a different kind of element for us.”

McMahon explains, “[I]t’s a really kind of dynamically different environment with which to work, you know, so it’s really fun doing something that starts so hot and just keeps on building.”  

CBS’ “FBI block” of shows airs Tuesday nights starting at 8 p.m. Eastern.

