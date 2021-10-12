Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Disney+ releases first trailer to ‘Home Sweet Home Alone’

Home Sweet Home Alone, the Disney+ holiday reboot of the Home Alone films, now has a trailer. 

Bespectacled Jojo Rabbit scene-stealer Archie Yates takes Macaulay Culkin‘s place as the kid left by himself when his family goes overseas — but in young Max Mercer’s case, he must defend his home against a husband and wife burglar team. 

Elle Kemper and Rob Delaney play the would-be thieves, seeking a priceless heirloom in the Mercer family’s home, while Max’s huge — and forgetful — family are in Japan.

As one would expect, Max defends his house with countless booby traps: cue the pratfalls. 

Home Sweet Home Alone will debut November 12, 2021 exclusively on the streaming service as part of Disney+ Day.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

