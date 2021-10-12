“Hello, Sidney…”: Trailer drops for final ‘Scream’ movie

Paramount Pictures

Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and her ex-husband, David Arquette, are reunited in the new trailer for the fifth Scream film.

The Boys‘ Jack Quaid, along with Marley Shelton, Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, join the series veterans, who are all being stalked by the masked slasher known as Ghostface. But this time around, the killer is hunting people connected to the first films’ survivors.

Roger L. Jackson even returns as the voice of the hooded killer, in the fifth and final film that opens 25 years after the genre-bending original from the late Wes Craven.

Kevin Williamson, the screenwriter of the original films, is back as an executive producer of the Paramount film, which was directed by Ready or Not‘s Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin.

Scream slashes its way into theaters January 14.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.