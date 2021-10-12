Matt Amodio’s ‘﻿Jeopardy!’ ﻿winning streak comes to an end

Jeopardy! Productions/Sony Pictures Television

Matt Amodio‘s winning streak on Jeopardy! has officially come to an end.

The thirty-year-old contestant lost on Monday night after 38 straight wins, with new champion Jonathan Fisher besting him. However, Amodio isn’t going away empty-handed: his impressive winning streak earned him a whopping $1,518,601. He ended his 39th appearance by adding an additional $5,600 to his earnings.

“I always wanted to be a Jeopardy! champion, and I accomplished that,” Amodio aid in a statement. “l know going into every bar trivia game that I play that I’m going to come in with a little intimidation factor. But also, I just like the badge that it represents.”

Amodio, a fifth-year computer science Ph.D. candidate at Yale University, continued, “As somebody who prioritizes knowledge and knowing things, this is really a good one to have following me everywhere.”

Amodio has earned his place in the Jeopardy! history books. He boasts having the second-most consecutive wins of all time, bested only by Ken Jennings‘ historical run that saw him win 74 straight games. His overall winnings are also the third-highest in show history, coming behind James Holzhauer and Jennings. who respectively took home $2,462,216 and $2,520,700 during their runs.

This isn’t the last time you’ll see Amodio on Jeopardy! He will return in the next Tournament of Champions.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.