The Golden Globes to be awarded, but not on NBC

The Golden Globes will go on as planned, but not in a live telecast on NBC.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has been under fire both in the press and from Hollywood’s elite, who have accused the organization of sexism and racism, prompting NBC to announce in May that they wouldn’t air the 2022 ceremony.

However, a source tells the The Wrap, “The HFPA plans to recognize the performances of 2021 to celebrate the great work of the industry this past year at the 79th annual Golden Globes.” The outlet goes on to say that it’s unclear at present how and in what format the awards and nominations be presented for what would be the 79th Golden Globes.

HFPA President Helen Hoehne and interim CEO Todd Boehly sent a memo to publicists and studios on Friday that outlined the new rules and regulations for submitting projects for award consideration. However, it’s unclear who will even show up to accept the awards after a group of publicists and studios all joined a boycott of the Globes until reforms were made. Furthermore, Scarlett Johansson and Tom Cruise announced back in May their intentions to “give back” their Golden Globe trophies because of the controversy.

The HFPA recently announced a number of changes and reforms, included hiring Boehly as its interim CEO, electing a new board of directors, adding a diverse group of 21 new members, recruiting three non-members for its board of directors, and partnering with the NAACP to regularly review their diversity goals, among other steps.

