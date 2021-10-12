Watch trailer to ‘Colin in Black & White’; Robin Givens joins HBO Max reboot of ‘Head of the Class’; and more

Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix has released the official trailer to Colin Kaepernick‘s upcoming limited series, Colin in Black & White.

As previously reported, the six-episode drama follows Kaepernick’s journey to becoming a civil-rights activist and professional football player. Co-created and directed by Ava DuVernay, the series focuses on Kaepernick’s young-adult years growing up in a mixed-race household after being adopted by a white family. Colin in Black & White launches on Netflix on October 29.

In other news, Robin Givens is returning to her original Head of the Class role of Darlene Merriman in a new HBO Max reboot of the iconic 1980s series. Inspired by the original ABC sitcom, which ran from 1986 to 1991, the reboot will center on a group of “overachieving high school students who meet their greatest challenge — a teacher who wants them to focus less on grades and more on experiencing life.” Givens, who previously played one of the Individualized Honors Program students, will now portray an ambitious lawyer and parent to one of the kids. A first-look trailer is now available. Head of the Class premieres Thursday, November 4, on HBO Max.

Finally, Black Lightning star Cress Williams has joined the cast of the upcoming murder mystery film What Remains, Variety has learned. Williams joins Kellan Lutz and Anne Heche, who were also announced. Directed and written by Nathan Scoggins, the film centers on Williams as a small town pastor who is forced to “contend with an act of forgiveness when the convict he forgave for murdering his wife returns to town five years later.” A release date for What Remains has yet to be announced.

