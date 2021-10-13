Wednesday, October 13, 2021
HomeDailiesMostly sunny with a high of 81 today
DailiesNewsLocal

Mostly sunny with a high of 81 today

By staff
0
3244
Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Discussion:

Low pressure was centered just off the Mid-Atlantic Coast. An area of high pressure extends from New England south along the spine of the Appalachians. Aside for some low level cloudiness associated with the coastal low, dry weather is anticipated for the remainder of the week as the area of high pressure remains over the region. Temperatures are expected to trend upward through the week. The next widespread chance for showers will accompany a cold frontal passage Saturday.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
Previous articleUNC Chapel Hill cancels classes for ‘Wellness Day’ amid suicide investigations
Next articleMichael Keaton’s new Hulu limited series ‘Dopesick’ is guaranteed to make you angry
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
Dailies

UVA pulls it out in the end!

Dailies

Obituaries

Dailies

Rooster Walk concludes today

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE