Mostly sunny with a high of 81 today

National Weather Service

Discussion:

Low pressure was centered just off the Mid-Atlantic Coast. An area of high pressure extends from New England south along the spine of the Appalachians. Aside for some low level cloudiness associated with the coastal low, dry weather is anticipated for the remainder of the week as the area of high pressure remains over the region. Temperatures are expected to trend upward through the week. The next widespread chance for showers will accompany a cold frontal passage Saturday.

