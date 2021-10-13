Yvonne Orji to host Amazon’s ‘Yearly Departed’; Michael B. Jordan gushes over working with Denzel Washington

Merie W. Wallace/HBO

Amazon has has tapped Insecure star Yvonne Orji to host the second installment of Yearly Departed, a comedy special that says good-bye to everything left behind in 2021.

Similar to the first installment, Yearly Departed will feature an all-female lineup of guests, who will tackle some of 2021’s most notable topics including, the climate crisis and navigating Zoom. Yearly Departed will premiere sometime December. The lineup of guests have yet to be announced.

In other news, Michael B. Jordan is explaining why he signed onto the Denzel Washington-directed film A Journal for Jordan. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jordan says joining the cast was a no-brainer because of the “opportunity to work with Denzel.”

“When [San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg] Popovich, or somebody gives you a call, it’s like, ‘Oh, [shoot]. OK. Yeah, yep. I’m showing up.’ Whatever it is, we gotta figure it out,” he says. “But I think the opportunity to work with one of my mentors and somebody that I idolized, to be able to learn from him and be directed by him, was priceless.”

As previously reported, the film, also starring Chanté Adams, is based on Dana Canedy’s New York Times best-selling memoir of the same name. It’s inspired by Canedy’s love affair with First Sergeant Charles Monroe King, who was killed in 2006 in Iraq when his son, Jordan, was just seven months old. The story centers on the journal King left behind for his son, filled with important life lessons.

A Journal for Jordan will play in limited release on December 10 in New York and LA and then go to wide theatrical release on December 22.

