Fan’s Twitter plea for “national security protection” for nearly 100-year-old Betty White goes viral

Betty White is arguably one of Hollywood’s most beloved stars, and now, with her 100th birthday fast approaching, one fan’s plea to make sure Betty gets there has gone viral.

The Twitter user known as Heyoka’s heartfelt plea reads, “Betty White is…3 months away from 100; please provide her with national security protection and wrap her safely in bubble wrap; we love her.” The post features three photos from three different phases of White’s marathon career.

The tweet, which dropped Wednesday afternoon, already has attracted more than 100,000 likes, with fellow Betty fans sounding off in agreement.

“When you reach 100 in Barbados, you get a stamp in your honor. Where can I reserve my Betty White stamp?” one user tweeted the U.S. Post Office.

Another was clearly still shook from last year, when Betty White’s name trended ahead of her 99th trip around the sun. “I DEMAND THAT TWITTER ADD THE WORDS – ‘IS ALIVE AND WELL’ AFTER BETTY’S NAME WHENEVER SHE IS TRENDING,” that user posted.

For the record, Betty White, comic legend, and the sole surviving main cast member of The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls, turns 100 on January 17.

Also for the record, Congress, which receives national security protection, has a favorability rating of under 30%. White, beloved by all, has no such defense.

