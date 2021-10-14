Thursday, October 14, 2021
Jamie Lee Curtis salutes her mom at ‘Halloween Kills’ premiere

By staff
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

At Tuesday’s costume party premiere for her new film Halloween KillsJamie Lee Curtis honored her late mother, Janet Leigh, by dressing up as her famous character from Alfred Hitchcock‘s 1960 thriller, Psycho.

“Honoring my mother in ALL her gory…I meant glory!” the 62-year-old actress captioned an Instagram photo of her in a belted, buttoned-up blue dress, black pumps and short blonde wig. She completed the look with a black handbag and a bloody shower curtain draped over her arm.

Leigh is best remembered for her famous shower scene in Psycho, during which her character, Marion Crane, is stabbed to death by Anthony Perkins‘ serial killer, Norman Bates.

Halloween Kills opens nationwide on Friday.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

