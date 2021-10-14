Julianna Margulies addresses playing a lesbian on ‘The Morning Show’

Apple TV+

(SPOILERS AHEAD) Julianna Margulies plays a lesbian on season two of Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, and she’s not at all worried about possible blowback from gay actors.

“Who’s to say I haven’t had my own gay experiences?” Margulies said on the Just for Variety podcast. “We’re making assumptions.”

Margulies plays an out TV news reporter who ends up dating Bradley, played by Reese Witherspoon. Julianna thinks it makes for a surprising but welcome twist to the show’s storyline, which is what drew her to the role.

“You’ve got Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon playing these two very strong characters, and in the second season instead of bringing a man in to upset that balance they brought in a woman,” Margulies explains. “Hats off to that, because the truth is women are more afraid of women. They dress for women. We don’t dress for men. We dress for each other. We want to impress each other much more… It made so much sense, and I thought, ‘Ah, a show that gets women. This is great.’”

The Good Wife alum admits there was some talk of her casting drawing fire from the LBGTQ community.

“I know there was some trepidation of ‘will lesbian actresses be angry?’ and I can tell you I would never, ever be angry if a lesbian played a straight woman,” notes Margulies.

Season two of The Morning Show is currently available to stream on Apple TV+.

