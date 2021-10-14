‘The Harder They Fall’ hits Hollywood; Watch trailer to Halle Berry’s directorial debut, ‘Bruised’; and more

Rachel Murray for Netflix

Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Tiffany Haddish were just some of the stars that showed up and showed out at Netflix’s The Harder They Fall special screening in Los Angeles.

Held on Wednesday night at The Shrine, the event included an impressive group of A-list film and music talent that came out to support singer-songwriter Jeymes Samuel‘s directorial debut. Additional attendees included cast members Jonathan Majors, Regina King, and Deon Cole, as well as stars Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz, Seal, Nas, Kendrick Lamar, John David Washington, among others. As previously noted, the film follows Majors as outlaw Nat Love, a man set on revenge after he learns that the man who killed his parents is being released from prison. The Harder They Fall hits select theaters October 22 and debuts on Netflix November 3.

In other news, Netflix has released the first trailer for Halle Berry‘s directorial debut, Bruised. Written by Michelle Rosenfarb, the film stars Berry as disgraced MMA fighter Jackie Justice, who’s attempting to redeem herself. After her six-year-old son comes back into her life, Jackie decides to return to the ring to fight one of the “fiercest rising stars of the MMA world” and “become the mother” her son deserves. Bruised hits Netflix on November 24.

Finally, Starz has given a second-season renewal to their hit dramedy Blindspotting. As previously noted, the series, which is a spinoff of the 2018 indie film of the same name, follows Jasmine Cephas Jones‘ Ashley and her struggles moving in with her recently incarcerated boyfriend’s family. A season two release date for Blindspotting has yet to be announced.

