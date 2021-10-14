The house featured on ‘﻿Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ ﻿can be yours for $2 million

Bob D’Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

If you’ve long admired the house Sabrina Spellman called home on Sabrina the Teenage Witch, it can now be yours — if you can afford the $2 million price tag.

The Victorian-style house, which served as the exterior of the Spellman family home on the ’90s sitcom, was recently listed for $1.95 million, reports the Asbury Park Press.

Located in Freehold, New Jersey — not the fictional Westbridge, Massachusetts — the property boasts over 7,000 square feet. However, don’t expect to walk inside and see the eclectic yet bewitching setup that was seen on television.

The home has since been remodeled into an office building and is being marketed for commercial use. Images taken around the property show cubicles, conference rooms, common kitchen areas, and plenty of parking.

In addition, the house comes with a separate two-story building in the back that also offers additional office space.

According to the newspaper, the home once belonged to the borough’s first female attorney and was later remodeled into a law office by a man named ﻿Scott Beskin, who owned the home when Sabrina was about to hit the airwaves 25 years ago. Beskin, 83, said someone from the show wanted to take a photo of the property and use it for the upcoming sitcom and he obliged.

“I just thought it was flattering that someone liked the looks of my Victorian building as much as I did,” he recalled.

Sabrina the Teenage Witch, starring Melissa Joan Hart, ran for seven seasons between 1996 and 2003.

